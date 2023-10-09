Duchess Sophie undertakes another foreign visit after representing UK in Germany

The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), is due to visit Ethiopia this week, said a statement issued on Monday.

She undertaking the visit to celebrate the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis, and participate in national World Sight Day festivities.



Earlier this week, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Tigray.

The Duchess has championed the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), and survivors of CRSV, for a number of years, and has travelled widely to bear witness to their testimonies.



Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the state funeral of Giorgio Napolitano on Sept. 26 in Germany.



Monarchists loyal to Queen Camilla used her attendance to take swipes at Prince William. Commenting on Sophie's visit, they asked why "the UK government didn't send 'global statesman' Prince William to represent it.

They believe the Duchess of Edinburgh is more than stately and reliable, which is why the government sent her to carry out a high-profile engagement which is usually carried out by the heir.

Her husband Prince Edward was visiting Turkey when she attended the funeral in Germany.