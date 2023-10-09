Disney swings axe on 'Star Wars' film about Jabba the Hutt

Picture a Star Wars film on Jabba the Hutt, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, and now, killed that idea—that's what Disney does after the project was pitched to them.

The Shape of Water filmmaker confirmed the development, telling Collider, "In the last moment, things go away. I've had it happen many, many, many times."

The critically-acclaimed director continued, "We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy. We were doing a lot of stuff, and then — it's not my property, it's not my money. It's one of those 30 screenplays that goes away."

Describing his bittersweet emotions over the project's cancellation over unexplained reasons, the Oscar winner added, "Sometimes I'm bitter, sometimes I'm not. I always turn to my team and say, 'Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world, we designed great stuff, we learned."

Noting, "So, you can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there's something to be learned from it. So I trust the universe."

Meanwhile, the stunning revelation comes after The Batman Begins writer David Goyer was revealed to have penned the scrapped project script about four years ago.

"It was about four years ago," explaining that it didn't happen due to "a lot of stuff going on at Lucas Film at the time" and couldn't give much more info other than "it's a cool script," he told Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused.



