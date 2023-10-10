Hailee Steinfeld radiates team spirit at Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills' game

Hailee Steinfeld attended beau Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills' game in support

In a show of loving support, Hailee Steinfeld joined her boyfriend, Josh Allen, at the Buffalo Bills' game on Sunday.

The True Grit actress was seated in a suite alongside Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, a close friend of the quarterback, as they watched the NFL team face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steinfeld kept it simple in a blue, white, and red hoodie, donning sunglasses and styling her long hair in loose waves.

Unfortunately, the Bills fell short, losing 20-25 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Back in September, the Oscar-nominated actress joined Josh's mother, Lavonne Allen, at Leveled Up Buffalo, a women's boutique that offers a collection of clothing in the team's distinctive colors.

Josh Allen, 27, and Hailee Steinfeld, 26, made their relationship public in in May with a loved-up display during a dinner.

After they made their romance public, paparazzi followed the couple day in and day out, leading Allen to speak up against it.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he exclaimed in the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August.

“I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”