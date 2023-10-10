 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Inside Adele's partner Rich Paul's memoir: Read More

Adele's partner, Rich Paul, whom she recently referred to as her husband, has fans on their heels as he is ready to release his upcoming memoir titled Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.

Rich's memoir is set for release on October 10, 2023. The founder of Klutch Sports Group, who has been dating the Grammy-winning singer since 2021, candidly spoke about Adele's emotional reaction to his memoir.

Rich's memoir covers his inspiring journey from being a kid living in a crime-ridden part of Cleveland to becoming one of the top sports agents. 

LeBron's long-time manager also detailed the difficulties he faced with his mother's drug addiction and how he coped with her absence for the most part of his life.

According to People Magazine, speaking about how Adele felt after reading his memoir, the sports agent said, "My book for the most part has probably hit home for Adele."

He further explained that Adele's father had been absent from her life for years, just like his mother. 

The music icon's father reappeared only once in her life when she got fame in her 20s. Rich said, "So yeah it was a difficult read for her." 

