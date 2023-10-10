 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Lady Gaga's surprise appearance at Katy Perry's residency sparks buzz

Lady Gaga's surprise appearance at Katy Perry's residency sparks buzz

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, recently dispelled rumours of their breakup as they were spotted enjoying Katy Perry's residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday.

A video making rounds on social media shows the couple enjoying their time together at the concert. The video featured Gaga waving at her fans while someone recorded the video.

Fans of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry appeared to be ecstatic seeing both the stars at the same event.

One of their fans wrote, "Lady Gaga spotted at Katy Perry's Vegas residency! Two queens in one place, what a night!" Another Gaga fan chimed in, "The little wave omg she's so adorable."

A third fan expressed, "Queen is supporting queen."

Gaga and Polansky, who had been dating since December 2019, were also spotted enjoying some couple time during U2's performance at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Lady Gaga's boyfriend, Polansky, is the CEO of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's company. He has amassed a net worth of almost $600 million as of 2023. 

