Margot Robbie's love timeline: From rumours to real connections

Margot Robbie, an acclaimed Hollywood actress who played the lead in Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar Barbie movie, has quite a dating history. Robbie rose to fame in 2013 with Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, and since then, the star hasn't looked back.

Margot is currently married to Tom Ackerley, whom she met in 2013, and they quietly tied the knot in 2016. Now, they appear to be a Hollywood power couple.

Margot Robbie's Dating History

Before meeting her perfect match, Ackerley, Margot has been linked to or has dated a few other men. Here's a timeline of the actress' relationships.

1- Margot Robbie and Will Smith

In 2013, Margot was accused of having a romantic relationship with the iconic Hollywood actor Will Smith, as they were pictured together in which Will appeared shirtless and Margot lifted her shirt to reveal her lingerie, but the accusation was immediately debunked. E! News immediately debunked the accusation posted by Star Magazine and quoted their informed source saying, "These pictures were commissioned by production. The entire cast and crew saw them taken."

2- Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie:

Margot met Alexander during the shooting of The Legend of Tarzan, and she was immediately said to have started dating. None of them confirmed or denied the news, but they were pictured together in several instances. However, their couple-like behaviour continued to spark rumours.

3- Henry Aitken and Margot Robbie:

Margot is said to have dated Henry Aitken at the start of 2014 during the filming of movie Z for Zachariah. Pinkvilla claims that the relationship was short-lived as the pair stopped seeing each other after completing the filming of the movie.

4- Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley:

Margot Robbie met Tom for the first time in 2013 during the shooting of the World War II drama Suite Francaise. The pair started dating in 2014, and secretly got married in 2016. Margot and Tom also co-own a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.