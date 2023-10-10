Lana Del Rey claps back at freaky accusations of practicing witchcraft

File Footage

Lana Del Rey recently addressed the accusations of practicing witchcraft during one of her concerts.



She defended herself after a woman named Traci Coston made a reel talking about how scores of people fell down during one of Lana’s concerts as she included a video of the live scene.

The social media personality alerted fans and said, “Whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing, the spells she is putting on her music to make it attractive, those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend.”

She added that these “demons will destroy” everyone’s lives, “Stay away from her [Lana].”

Clapping back, the Video Games singer commented: “B—c, I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS: you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

Later, Traci disabled the comments but Lana’s fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise her comeback.

"I'm glad she said something because TikTok theorists are annoying as f--k," wrote a user as another fan called it "queen behavior."

Lana Del Rey fans react after her epic response on witchcraft comments:



