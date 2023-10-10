 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Tuesday, October 10, 2023

20 binge-worthy Netflix shows to watch if you love ‘Virgin River’

A treat for Virgin River fans as your hunt is over for shows of similar genre to watch on Netflix as the streaming giant has more series that you can add to your list if you love the romantic drama.

Virgin River, Netflix series based on the romance novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, will be back for part two of its season 5 in November. Till then the show’s fans can watch these shows:

Netflix's shows to watch if you love ‘Virgin River’:

1. Gilmore Girls

2. Ginny & Georgia

3. Sweet Magnolias

4. Chesapeake Shores

5. Schitt's Creek

6. Northern Rescue

7. Hart Of Dixie

8. Everwood

9. Heartland 

10. Dawson's Creek 

11. When Calls The Heart

12. This Is Us

13. Emily In Paris

14. Bridgerton

15. A Million Little Things

16. Jane The Virgin

17. Call The Midwife

18. Younger

19. All Creatures Great And Small

20. Land Girls

'Virgin River' Synopsis

Virgin River is about Melinda "Mel" Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who goes to a small town in Northern California to work as a nurse and midwife, hoping to escape her past. 

However, she realizes that small-town life is more complicated than she thought. The series features her experiences in the town.

What happened in 'Virgin River' season 5 part 1

Virgin River residents face ups and downs throughout part two of the season 5. Mel and Jack Sheridan (played by Martin Henderson) pregnancy is complicated by a miscarriage, while Charmaine's ex-husband returns to challenge Jack for custody of the twins.

Hope runs for mayor, and Doc takes a risk to save his vision. Preacher struggles with his past, and Lizzie proves to be a valuable asset to the community. The season ends with a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for more.

'Virgin River' season 5 part 2 release date

Part 2 of season 6 of Virgin River will be dropped on Netflix on November 30.

