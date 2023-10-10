Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles

Anti-monarchy group Republic has threatened more protest against King Charles during the state opening of the parliament on November 7.



According to reports, the State Opening of the Parliament of the United Kingdom is scheduled to take place on 7 November 2023.

King Charles will open the fourth session of the 58th Parliament, which will probably be the last before the next general election.

Republic took to its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “See you on the 7th November, Charles. State Opening of Parliament. We'll be there. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

The anti-monarchy group also shared a link to ask the supporters to make sure to sign pledge to protest.

It says, “On Tuesday 7th November Charles will be attending the State Opening of Parliament in London. This is the next moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore. Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic.”