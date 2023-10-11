What happened to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'horrific' NYC 'car chase?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to New York for the first ever live event of their company Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to mark World Mental Health Day this week, where the couple will speak about the work they do for the cause.

The return comes months after the duo was chased by photographers in a cab after their last visit to the Big Apple back in May.

After experiencing the incident, the couple released a full statement: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.



"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved," they added.



Describing his experience, the cab driver then told the Washington Post: "I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. [Harry and Meghan] were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York - it's safe.

"[Photographers] kept following us and were coming next to the car. They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us."