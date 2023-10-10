Alison Hammond left heartbroken as Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning'

Alison Hammond was among hundreds of people who reacted to Holly Willoughby's decision to quit ITV's This Morning show.

Willoughby Tuesday shared a statement on Instagram which said she is quitting This Morning after 14 years.

The renowned TV presenter said she made the decision "for me and my family".

In the comments section of Holly's Instagram account, Alison Hammond wrote, "This is a very sad day ! Love you."



Holly Willoughby posted the statement on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than eight million people.

The statement came after her week-long absence from the daytime programme. She had disappeared from the TV when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap the TV presenter.

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she said.