‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims

file footage

Warner Bros. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has found itself embroiled in controversy.

Controversial documents from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial made it to Reddit the same day that Warner Bros. dropped the trailer for the latest addition to the franchise.

The notes, which went viral, were scribbled by Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, and contained bombshells about the environment on the movie’s set. They were also shared during the high-profile trial last year.

In the notes, the doctor mentions Heard’s revelations to him, which allege that Jason Momoa was drunk on set and tried to get the actress fired from the movie. They also said that James Wan, the director of the film, was harsh to Amber heard and blamed her for the controversy around her divorce trial.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes read.

“Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too,” they continue.

Regarding the director James Wan, the notes read, “He raised his voice @ me — ‘I can’t even post about Aquaman’ — made it like it was my fault – I said ‘I’m sorry.’”

“Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout,” he added.

A DC spokesperson defended Jason Momoa following Heard’s claims, saying, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’”

One insider who spent time on the set also came to Momoa’s aid: “He isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

The DC spokesperson also supported Wan, saying, “James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the ‘Aquaman’ films were no exception.”