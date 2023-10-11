 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here

Amid Rich Paul and Adele sweetly calling each other ‘Mr. and Mrs’, it is important to note how the two meet in the first place.

The Story Started In May 2021

During an interview with The New Yorker, the NBA sports agent teased he was hanging out with a “major pop star.” However, he instantly added. “I’m not dating, I’m single.”

NBA Finals Cuddle Sparks Romance

Two months later, the pair snapped embracing on the courtside during an NBA finals between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The cuddle sparks frantic romance rumours. One bird chirped to PEOPLE that the duo had been dating for a “few months,” adding, that the duo is shuttling between New York to Los Angeles to manage their budding romance.

The Couple Goes Official

Confirming the speculations, Adele took to Instagram to share the highlight of Paul’s client and Lakers star Anthony Davis's wedding, where the two snapped inside a photo booth being cuddled up.

“They were so nice,” a bride’s family member told Us Weekly about the duo at the ceremony. “[Paul] was at the table the whole time, and he let her just do whatever she wanted. … She was dancing with everybody. They would hug at the table. They’re a nice couple.”


