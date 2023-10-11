Princess Diana 'bodyguard' she was 'deeply in love with'

Princess Diana’s one true love was her body guard, she hinted ahead of her death.

The former Princess of Wales was emotionally invested in her protection officer amid her tumultuous relationship with then Prince Charles.

Barry Mannakee worked for Diana from 1984 and 1986.

Although the Princess never revealed his name in public, the mother-of-two did admit her one true love was someone within the system.

She told Channel 4: "When I was 24 or 25 I fell deeply in love with someone who worked in this environment. It was all found out and he was chucked out then was killed. That was the biggest blow of my life, I must say."

But she added: "I was happy to give all this up, to go off and live with him. It got so difficult. People got so jealous and bitchy in this house so eventually he had to go. Three weeks after he left he was killed in a motorbike accident. He was the greatest love I've ever had. That was a real killer."