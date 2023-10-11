 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana 'bodyguard' she was 'deeply in love with'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Princess Diana bodyguard she was deeply in love with

Princess Diana’s one true love was her body guard, she hinted ahead of her death.

The former Princess of Wales was emotionally invested in her protection officer amid her tumultuous relationship with then Prince Charles.

Barry Mannakee worked for Diana from 1984 and 1986.

Although the Princess never revealed his name in public, the mother-of-two did admit her one true love was someone within the system.

She told Channel 4: "When I was 24 or 25 I fell deeply in love with someone who worked in this environment. It was all found out and he was chucked out then was killed. That was the biggest blow of my life, I must say."

But she added: "I was happy to give all this up, to go off and live with him. It got so difficult. People got so jealous and bitchy in this house so eventually he had to go. Three weeks after he left he was killed in a motorbike accident. He was the greatest love I've ever had. That was a real killer."

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid sends message to 'hurting' Palestinians, Jews: 'Sending you strength'

Gigi Hadid sends message to 'hurting' Palestinians, Jews: 'Sending you strength'
'Unregistered girlfriend' Kate Middleton said 'no' to Queen before wedding video

'Unregistered girlfriend' Kate Middleton said 'no' to Queen before wedding
What happened to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'horrific' NYC 'car chase?'

What happened to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'horrific' NYC 'car chase?'
Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’

Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’

How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here

How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here
King Charles to see Diana 'ghost' in 'supernatural' episode of The Crown video

King Charles to see Diana 'ghost' in 'supernatural' episode of The Crown
Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to Kate Middleton in new video

Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to Kate Middleton in new video

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘biggest vice’ in candid interview

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘biggest vice’ in candid interview
Kate Middleton upstages Prince William

Kate Middleton upstages Prince William
Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy flashback hints at due date for baby Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy flashback hints at due date for baby Barker
John Cena on ‘hypocrite’ label after The Rock feud: 'I was wrong'

John Cena on ‘hypocrite’ label after The Rock feud: 'I was wrong'
‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims video

‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims