Drake, DJ Khalid called out on 'double standards' amid Israel-Palestine conflict

DJ Vlad recently called out Drake and DJ Khaled not speaking up during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The American journalist took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and slammed the two musicians, calling Drake and DJ Khaled as "the most Jewish and Palestinian person on Earth," respectively.

“Drake has been writing paragraphs about Joe Biden hurting his feelings about his new album while DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers,” penned DJ Vlad.

Moreover, he went on to accuse the singers of being “thirsty for relevance” adding, “They wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase.”

Taking a dig at Drake separately, DJ Vlad wrote he doesn’t want to “rank no.2 below Taylor Swift” because it might upset Palestinians.

He then slammed DJ Khaled as well, stating, "And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans.”

The VladTV.com CEO concluded his call-out with the comparison of the duo with Tupac Shakur, “You know Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”