Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Brad Pitt makes another demand in French winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has demanded his ex Angelina Jolie for her emails which she exchanged with Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler, as he intends to submit them as evidence in their French winery, Chateau Miraval lawsuit.

According to Radar Online, the Fight Club alum is seeking to use the emails to support his case, regarding which he alleges that Jolie violated their contract by selling her share of the winery to Shefler.

In response to the request, Nouvel, the company Jolie initially collaborated with and later sold to Shefler, filed a countersuit, claiming that Pitt was mishandling the estate's finances.

Shefler asserted that he has already submitted numerous documents in court and maintained that his only interaction with Jolie was brief and mediated by a third party.

However, Pitt's legal team argued that "documents provided by others suggest Shefler's significant involvement in the transaction, both directly and behind the scenes."

One of the presented emails from Shefler to Jolie, transmitted through a third party, reads, "I would like to express my gratitude for the deal we've made.”

“I'm content with the agreement despite ongoing disagreements with Mr. Pitt concerning his efforts to obstruct and avoid signing shareholder agreements,” it adds.

"I am, however, optimistic that we will eventually become reliable business partners and enjoy a mutually beneficial collaboration," the email continues.

"If you ever need assistance from me at any point, please don't hesitate to reach out."

