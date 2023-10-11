Princess Eugenie, Beatrice get strong warning over Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have received a strong warning over Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in UK.



According to a report by OK! if Prince Andrew or his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie do not move in to Frogmore Cottage by end of the year, the property could be leased to the public.

The publication, citing an insider, claimed: "The estate doesn’t want to leave the property vacant and are keen to find a tenant.”

The Frogmore Cottage keys were handed to Andrew earlier this year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted.

The source said Prince Andrew has not moved in, and he won’t. “However, he’s allowed his daughters (Beatrice and Eugenie) to make use of the property when they visit the Windsor estate."