Wednesday, October 11, 2023
David Beckham should stop playing ‘victim’ & accept his affair, says his alleged mistress

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

David Beckham’s alleged mistress has broken her silence after the footballer and his wife Victoria Beckham addressed his headline making affair in his docuseries Beckham.

Rebecca Loos, the former Manchester United star’s former secretary and alleged mistress, said it’s time David accept that he, in fact, had an affair with her while he was playing for Real Madrid.

Describing the period when news of his alleged infidelity was leaked, the footballer said he “felt physically sick every day” while Victoria said it was hardest period of her life.

As for Rebecca, a close friend of hers told Daily Mail that she did not buy David’s “act” as she believes it’s high time he "man up" and take accountability for "hurting his wife."

"Rebecca thinks David should man up and publicly apologize for the pain he caused his wife instead of playing the victim," the insider told the outlet.

"He has always described the affair claims as 'ludicrous,' but he has never confirmed or denied that one took place,” the friend added.

Rebecca has previously said she had "no regrets" about selling her side of the story for a six-figure sum to the now-defunct newspaper News of the World.

However, "now when she thinks back, she does feel it was a mistake to tell her story in the News of the World, but she does forgive her younger self's mistakes," Rebecca’s friend said.

