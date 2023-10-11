Amber Heard's 'torment on ‘Aquaman 2’ set by Jason Momoa exposed

Amber Heard’s therapist notes have just gone public and they reveal shocking admissions about Jason Momoa’s treatment of the star.

Insights into all of this have been released on Reddit and include shocking excerpts from Amber Heard’s therapist notes.

These notes accuse Momoa of being hostile towards Heard, and even go as far as to recount instances of bullying where the star allegedly dressed similar to Johnny Depp just to ‘scare’ Amber Heard.

Other allegations also include drinking on set, and shocking up to work, early in the morning, intoxicated.

It is pertinent to mention that these allegations have also been issued against Depp, and also include a number of allegations pertaining to physical assault, perpetuated by the actor against crew members.

After allegations against Momoa went public, a number of industry insiders stepped forward with their own take.

In particular, DC spokesperson stepped forward to say, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.”

Even insiders stepped forward with similar sentiments, according to Variety, and said, “Jason works his a** off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to .”

Not to mention, “he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp” either. “He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”