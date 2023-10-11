Who is Mel’s father in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’?

Fans have erupted into a panic over the possibility of Mel’s paternity, and many have strong suspicions as to his identity.

The entire conversation into this topic arose once fans took to social media, following the end of part 1 of season 5.

At the time it was revealed that Mel’s dad might not have been her biological father, and according to Preacher, he is still in Virgin River.

Who is Mel’s Father in Netflix’s Virgin River?

While there are obvious contenders to Mel’s paternity issues, i.e. Doc Mullins, many believe that story line would be too ‘obvious’, not to mention have the possibility of imploding Doc’s marriage to Hope, once more.

Some have even gone as far as to say, “Its DOC! I want it to be Doc.”

Who did Mel Find out About her father in Netflix’s Virgin River?

Mel came to find out about the paternity of her father when her sister Joey found love letters written by her mom, addressed to a home in Virgin River.

“Mom was having an affair with someone in Virgin River,” Joey could be heard saying in one of the scenes. “And I think this guy might be your father.”

Is Jack Sheridan’s dad from Virgin River Mel’s Biological Father?

There are also many who wish for Jack’s father to be Mel’s biological dad, simply because they don’t like the relationship between the duo.

One fan even went as far as to call Jack Sheridan a “walking red flag.”

Others believe it might be the ultimate cherry on top, because “My wife asked me to watch #VirginRiver with her. If Mel's biological father is Jack's dad, it would be completely worth it.”

Other possibilities into Mel’s parentage is the possibility of it being Nick, the husband of Jo Ellen, co-owners of the town’s B&B.