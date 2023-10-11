'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White enter wrestling ring

A24 has dropped the trailer for its upcoming biopic The Iron Claw, which stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in lead roles.

The film is a biopic of the Von Erich brothers who came from an influential family of wrestlers. Efron plays Kevin Von Erich aka the Golden Warrior, while White portrays his brother Kerry Von Erich. Holt McCallany plays the brothers’ father, Fritz Von Erich, who was a three-time world champion himself.

Efron and White had both been in the gym for a long time to bulk-up to play the famous wrestlers, gaining several pounds.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.”

“Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports,” it adds.

Efron has once before been the lead in a biopic, even though a very different one. In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, he played the roles of the serial killer Ted Bundy. His performance was hailed by Variety as “eerie,” and “on-target.”

White, on the other hand, is best known for his portrayal of frustrated yet endearing chef Carmy Berzato in The Bear.

Also starring Lily James, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson, The Iron Claw will hit theaters on 22 December.