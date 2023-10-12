Julia Fox admits Kanye West makes her feel like ‘Cinderella’

Julia Fox has some strong opinions when it comes to Kanye West in her latest memoir, Down the Drain. In the book, the actress recalled her initial dates with the rapstar where she blasted the latter for controlling her wardrobe choices.



However, the Uncut Gems star previously gushed over the Chicago hip-hop star and his surprise gift to her on a second date: plenty of clothes that could fill a hotel suite.

During an interview with Interview Magazine, the 33-year-old recalled, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and it was an instant connection,” she continued. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

Describing the “Cinderella moment,” the No Sudden Move actor said, “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time.”

Adding, “But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride.”

Meanwhile, in the latest interview with the Los Angeles, Julia ripped apart Kanye, noting that at first she believed she could play a positive role amid the latter’s estranged relationship with ex-Kim Kardashian, but she acknowledged that she “learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet.”