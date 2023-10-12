Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case

Adele and Rich Paul, who have not yet publicly confirmed their marriage have been suffering from intense spotlight as they both spark speculations by referring to each other as husband and wife.



In a recent interview, Paul was asked if the fans can now call Adele to be Mrs Paul, and he replied, "You can say whatever you want," adding that it's not for the media.

According to The Mirror, a romance and relationship expert, Louella Alderson, expressed her thoughts regarding the couple's relationship. She appears to believe that Adele and Paul are facing a unique set of challenges.

Speaking to the publication, the relationship expressed stated, "Despite being a global music icon, Adele has kept her love life very private. The spotlight often brings constant public scrutiny, invasion of privacy, and a lack of personal space."

She believes that Adele and Paul are trying to avoid the spotlight as it can lead to pressure and stress that can negatively impact their personal lives.

Louella, the co-founder of the So Syncd dating app, said by keeping their relationship private, the couple can reduce the risk of gossip and rumours by tabloid media that can damage their relationship.