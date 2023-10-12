Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?

Jada Pinkett Smith created a storm on the internet as she revealed that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been living separately since 2016.

In a startling interview, the actress did not exactly mention the reason for their separation and cited their exhaustion with trying along with a lot of other things as reasons behind their split.

According to Daily Mail, Jada and Will separated in 2016, the same year when Jada had an affair with a younger singer, August Alsina. The actress failed to mention any link between her affair with Alsina, who is 21 years younger than her, and her split with Will.

Jada's relationship with the singer surfaced in 2020 when Alsina, in a bombshell interview with radio host Angela Yee on June 30, revealed that he has been romantically involved with Jada.

He said, "I sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage into a life partnership. He gave me his blessing."

Alsina continued, "I have a ton of love for her, as much that I can die right now peacefully knowing that I truly dedicated myself to someone."

After the bombshell, Jada posted a video on her Facebook page featuring herself sitting with her husband and confessed to having an affair with the singer, which she previously denied.

She said, "It all started with Alsina being sick and needing care. I wanted to help and over time got into a different kind of entanglement."

However, it remains unclear if Jada's affair with Alsina had anything to do with her split from her husband, Will Smith, in 2016.

Jada has been married to Will since 1997. They are parents to Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22. Will has a son, Trey, 30, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino, 55.