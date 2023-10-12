Matty Healy jailed for kissing partner on stage during Malaysia concert

Matty Healy's unusual act of kissing his bandmate on stage during his live performance at the Kuala Lumpur concert in Malaysia generated a lot of controversy. The singer has now broken his silence on the incident and revealed that he was detained in Malaysia.



During his recent show at Fort Worth, Texas on Monday. the 1975 frontman opened up about his controversial act of promoting the LGBTQ agenda in a Muslim-majority state.

According to Metro, in a 10-minute-long pre-written speech, Matty revealed, "The Malaysian authorities imprisoned us following the incident."

The singer detailed that the criticism he received labelled his act as performative and a form of colonialism.

He added, "To call the 1975’s performance colonialism is a complete inversion of the word’s meaning… We have no (power) at all to enforce will on anyone in Malaysia."

Matty was also slammed by several Malaysian activists for displaying, "the white saviour complex" during his show.

His controversial act caused his band, 1975, to cancel their tour to Indonesia, and they were permanently banned for a lifetime from performing in Malaysia.