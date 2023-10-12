Netflix shares its full list of Top 10 trending Movies & TV Shows to binge stream

Netflix has just taken fans by surprise after unveiling what its official list of the Top 10 trending Movies & TV Shows, to binge stream, looks like.
The entire list has an assortment of series for almost all age groups, from family friendly competitions to more 16+ content.
Check it all out Below:
TV Shows:
- Beckham
- Lupin
- Love Is Blind
- The Great British Bake Off
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
- S** Education
- Strong Girl Nam-soon
- Virgin River
- Encounters
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
Movies:
- American Made
- Ma
- Fair Play
- Reptile
- Get Out
- Us
- Casper
- Nowhere
- Ballerina
- The Little Rascals