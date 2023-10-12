 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Netflix shares its full list of Top 10 trending Movies & TV Shows to binge stream

Netflix shares its full list of Top 10 trending Movies & TV Shows to binge stream

Netflix has just taken fans by surprise after unveiling what its official list of the Top 10 trending Movies & TV Shows, to binge stream, looks like.

The entire list has an assortment of series for almost all age groups, from family friendly competitions to more 16+ content.

Check it all out Below:

TV Shows:

  1. Beckham
  2. Lupin
  3. Love Is Blind
  4. The Great British Bake Off
  5. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
  6. S** Education
  7. Strong Girl Nam-soon
  8. Virgin River
  9. Encounters
  10. Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

Movies:

  1. American Made
  2. Ma
  3. Fair Play
  4. Reptile
  5. Get Out
  6. Us
  7. Casper
  8. Nowhere
  9. Ballerina
  10. The Little Rascals

