Cher dismisses accusations of kidnapping her own son: 'It's not true!'

Cher has finally spoken up about the accusations of kidnapping her own son Elijah Blue Allman.

The allegations surfaced last month when Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, made the claim in divorce documents.

According to her, the After All hitmaker allegedly paid four men to kidnap Elijah from a hotel room on their wedding anniversary.

“We were alone for eight days straight, but on November 30, 2022, four men broke into our hotel room and took him away," stated Marieangela.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Cher refuted the claims, “That rumor is not true," and denied to add further comments.

However, she confirmed that the “private family matter” is linked with Elijah’s addiction issues.

Cher talked about her son’s struggle with substance abuse saying, “I’m a mother. It’s my job to help my children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is.”

The 77-year-old pop icon added that she isn’t suffering from any problem that “millions of people in the United States already aren’t.”