Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Kanye West seemed to have played mind games on his wife Bianca Censori so she would say yes to marrying him so “quickly,” claimed expert.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, used his no physical intimacy vow as an "excuse" to force the Yeezy designer into marrying him.

Speaking with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson said, "This could be a way for him to control the relationship and impose his own values on Bianca rather than genuinely changing his views."

"He may have wanted to marry her quickly to secure her loyalty and commitment, especially if she was hesitant about the idea,” she added.

“Once married, Kanye may have felt more secure and able to control the dynamics of their relationship, including how she dresses and behaves," the expert shared her take on the matter.

Sharing another reason for Kanye’ abstinence from sex, the expert alleged that he may have done so because of his kids, he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.

Noting how at the time when Kanye married Kim, he was already a father to a daughter, North West, Louella suggested having children may have played a role in Kanye's changing view on physical intimacy.

"Becoming a father could have made him re-evaluate his actions and behaviours, including his attitude towards casual sex,” she said.

“He may want to set a different example for his children and be a certain type of role model.”