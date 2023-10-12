Meghan Markle can explode like a well-timed bomb

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly a walking risk for Buckingham Palace because her memoir may choose to lay bare every issue, every move and even every “wrong fork for partridge.”



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments in regards to Meghan Markle.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched on Meghan’s decision to skip many of the Royal Family’s events since Megxit and said, “The Duchess of Sussex appears to have made her position on returning to the UK and having anything to do with the House of Windsor very clear, skipping both the coronation and not joining Harry for his brief charity foray on home soil last month.”

In the middle of her piece Ms Elser also noted, “here we would have a woman who has been put through the truly bizarre ringer of royalty, who has publicly shared more about her suffering than anyone who came before and who would seem to have little if any interest in persevering her relationship with her in-laws.”

“Add it all up and what could you get? KA-BLUEY,” she added.

“A possible page-turner of a purging of every slight, every hurt and every time the duchess picked up the wrong fork for partridge; it could be an insider account like no other, ever, in history.”