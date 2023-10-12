Meghan Markle is planning on joining Princess Diana

Meghan Markle’s plans for her memoir reportedly risk having her come ‘very close’ to other women from history, namely Princess Diana, and even Sarah Ferguson.

Insights into all of this have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au

In her piece she referenced decisions made by many royal women and said, “In the early ‘90s, Diana, Princess of Wales fed Andrew Morton tape-recorded answers to his questions, ferried by bicycle by her former flatmate from Kensington Palace to the royal scribe.”

“The resulting 1992 book was a thunderbolt that rocked the Palace far more than any of the Nazi bombs that had hit it during World War Two.”

At the time headlines were focused on every word because, “Here was the supposed future Queen revealing that life inside the royal family was so horrible she had tried, repeatedly, to commit suicide.”

“Today, it’s hard to express just how breathtakingly cataclysmic this book was, like finding out that Cinderella had actually been held captive by Prince Charming.”

Then came Sarah Ferguson, in 2016, who once came out about the “monumental psychological toll being married to a member of the royal family had taken, resulting in a ‘breakdown’ after the end of her marriage to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.”

By 2021, Meghan Markle “became the third royal wife in modern history to have been driven to suicidal thoughts by her Palace tenure.”