 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham
Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

Kelly Ripa and Mark Counsuelos have been the fangirls of the power couple David and Victoria Beckham for quite some time as the host recalled one meeting with the Beckhams—which turned literally hot.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, the star pair were feted for their Netflix documentary while the 52-year-old recounted their dinner experience with them.

“Do you remember when we sat next to them at a dinner?” the talk show host asked his wife. “It was downtown. It was a fashion dinner. It was an intimate dinner — it was like maybe 20 people there.”

Remembering the incident, the Marvin’s Room star admitted to having thirsted over the heartthrob footballer.

“I was sweating so much that underneath the table, Mark threw me his napkin because I was literally vibrating with excitement,” she remembered, to which Consuelos replied, “Oh, that’s right!”

Kelly previously acknowledged craving for David on her show when she sat beside him at a SoulCycle class.

“I held my sweat inside of myself,” she said. “I don’t know where it went to this day. I’m sure I had some sort of a shutdown, like a renal failure from holding the moisture inside my body because I did not want David Beckham to see me sweat," she described. 

More From Entertainment:

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken
Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch

Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch
Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Meghan Markle ‘unburdening herself’ will be the end of King Charles’ Firm video

Meghan Markle ‘unburdening herself’ will be the end of King Charles’ Firm
Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise
Prince Harry banned pal after Meghan Markle was accused of 'changing' him

Prince Harry banned pal after Meghan Markle was accused of 'changing' him
Prince Harry risking a ‘warpath’ is a risky move

Prince Harry risking a ‘warpath’ is a risky move
Maluma, J Balvin 'debate' Britney Spears ‘Woman in Me’ at dinner video

Maluma, J Balvin 'debate' Britney Spears ‘Woman in Me’ at dinner
After Kate and William's back-to-back activities, Queen Camilla swings into action video

After Kate and William's back-to-back activities, Queen Camilla swings into action

Meghan Markle is playing with fire and has nothing to lose

Meghan Markle is playing with fire and has nothing to lose
King Charles goes extra mile to find 'path to peace'

King Charles goes extra mile to find 'path to peace'