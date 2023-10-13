Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

Kelly Ripa and Mark Counsuelos have been the fangirls of the power couple David and Victoria Beckham for quite some time as the host recalled one meeting with the Beckhams—which turned literally hot.



Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, the star pair were feted for their Netflix documentary while the 52-year-old recounted their dinner experience with them.

“Do you remember when we sat next to them at a dinner?” the talk show host asked his wife. “It was downtown. It was a fashion dinner. It was an intimate dinner — it was like maybe 20 people there.”

Remembering the incident, the Marvin’s Room star admitted to having thirsted over the heartthrob footballer.

“I was sweating so much that underneath the table, Mark threw me his napkin because I was literally vibrating with excitement,” she remembered, to which Consuelos replied, “Oh, that’s right!”

Kelly previously acknowledged craving for David on her show when she sat beside him at a SoulCycle class.

“I held my sweat inside of myself,” she said. “I don’t know where it went to this day. I’m sure I had some sort of a shutdown, like a renal failure from holding the moisture inside my body because I did not want David Beckham to see me sweat," she described.