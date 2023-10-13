 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire

Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire

Defying the aging tropes, Jennifer Aniston bared it all in the latest episode of the AppleTv+ The Morning Show—to the surprise of many. 

The director, Mimi Leder, breaks down the artful yet unexpected intimate scene.

Explaining to Variety about the steamy scene that involves billionaire Paul Marks (John Hamm) and Alex Levy instantly getting under the sheets after a terse encounter, the filmmaker said, “This is a mutual, genuine affection. And that’s why we chose not to do the rip-your-clothes-off sex scene,” she continued.

“It was looking into each other’s eyes, finding the tender centre of the scene. That first, deep emotional connection. Two people caught up in just caught up in each other, taken away by the moment,” the director added.

Noting, “It was a closed set and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it. We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They’re great actors. And there you have it.”

Jennifer-starrer The Morning Show season 3 is dropping weekly episodes on Wednesday on Apple TV+.

