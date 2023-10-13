Miley Cyrus sparks family feud after candid remarks regarding sister

 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Friday, October 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus sparks family feud with controversial take on Noah Cyrus's music

Miley Cyrus has initiated a family feud with her younger sister, Noah, as she recently talked about the latter's music aspirations and how she handles fame.

The songstress appeared in an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and candidly expressed her thoughts on growing up with fame and how her family cope with it.

Miley Cyrus gained significant fame as a child when she joined the Disney series Hannah Montana.

The hitmaker detailed, "My entire family sees mental health professionals for coping, and some of my family members prefer more limelight than others."

She then went on to discuss her sister Noah's aspirations as she stated, "Noah enjoys artistry and being a musician."

At first, it appeared that she was phrasing her sister's music as she said, "Noah has got the most depressing song you'll ever hear," adding that she calls it "End of Everything".

However, later she branded her sister as a 20-year-old emo kid.

Miley said, "Noah tends to compare herself with me. She's really got this idea of me."

Later, Noah responded to Miley's remarks as she posted a comment on the TikTok video of the chat, saying, "The disrespect in the video...." 

