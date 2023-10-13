 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Friday, October 13, 2023

Top five must-watch K-dramas for history buffs
Korean Dramas are captivating audiences worldwide and gaining a lot of traction worldwide due to their impressive cinematography, story-telling, acting, and cultural richness. Korean dramas have got you covered, no matter what genre you like to watch.

For history buffs on the lookout for a dose of reality in their binge-watching sessions, here is the list of the Top five must-watch K-dramas that present historical facts with a blend of fiction and actual happenings.

Queen Seondeok (2009)

This K-drama is by far the best historical and one of the highest-ranking K-dramas in the historical genre. This series keeps the focus of the fans intact and keeps them on the edge of their seats with the impressive depiction of political unrest and turmoil. It revolves around the life of Princess Deokman, sent away in her childhood for her safety from the conspiracies of the power corridors, seeking to reclaim her right place on the throne.

Moon Embracing The Sun (2012)

Another K-drama offering a blend of history and romance. It takes place during the times of the Joseon dynasty, the best-living imperial dynasty of Korea. It follows a love triangle between a legitimately born prince, his half-brother from a neglected concubine, and a female shaman.

Love In The Moonlight (2016)

Love In The Moonlight, a K-drama based on the novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, follows the story of a scholar, Hong Ra-On, who gives men dating advice but soon finds the crown prince getting invested in her. This drama became so popular and influential that the press coined the term Moonlight Syndrome to explain its popularity.

Six Flying Dragons (2015)

Another popular Korean historical drama follows the stories of six influential figures shaping Korea's destiny. It provides a bit more focus on the life of Yi Bang-won, a prince and future helping his father in establishing the dynasty.

Hwarang (2016)

The Korean drama takes the audience back to ancient times following the story of a group of young warriors called Hwarang, set against the backdrop of a changing kingdom, as they face challenges of love, friendship, and loyalty.

