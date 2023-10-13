Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about struggles growing up with addicts

Jada Pinkett Smith, the multifaceted actress, producer, and host, has delved deep into her tumultuous life in her upcoming memoir, 'Worthy,' set to be released on October 17, 2023.

The memoir opens a window into her captivating and often turbulent journey, from her early days in Baltimore to her Hollywood success, revealing the challenging childhood that laid the foundation for the remarkable woman she is today.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jada reminisced about her early years, highlighting the profound influence of her family, or lack thereof. Raised in a chaotic environment, she was shuffled between different homes, often staying with her maternal grandmother, and at times, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who struggled with heroin addiction.

Jada reflects on the impact of her upbringing, stating, "Not having a healthy foundation, as I would come to find out way into my adulthood, had some really strong effects in regard to how I saw myself."

Growing up in a tumultuous environment, Jada was exposed to the drug epidemic that ravaged Baltimore in the 1980s. She shared, "Our parents are not responsible for our wholeness, but I didn’t know how to create healthy boundaries or healthy relationships."

Her family's struggles drove her to work several "legit jobs" from the age of 12, including telemarketing and working at The Gap, all to attain financial independence.

However, the pervasive fear of "what if" haunted her, particularly regarding her mother's well-being. In her quest for independence and financial security, Jada made a life-altering decision to become involved in the drug trade, selling crack cocaine.

She recollects with a mixture of nostalgia and remorse, "I thought I was going to be a queen pin, for sure." Her ambition led her to associate with high-rolling individuals, but also exposed her to danger and violence. Jada shared poignant memories of being held at gunpoint, revealing the lengths she went to for survival during her challenging upbringing.

While she acknowledges the harm she inadvertently caused, Jada also believes that her time on the streets of Baltimore taught her invaluable lessons, such as fearlessness and the ability to detect danger.

She carried these lessons with her when she moved to Hollywood in 1990, where she began her journey to becoming a renowned actress and influential figure.

The memoir promises to be an unapologetic and inspiring account of her life, touching on her struggles, triumphs, and the journey toward self-acceptance and self-worth.