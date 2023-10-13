 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

File Footage

King Charles is currently standing accused of trying to ‘whip hatred and spread lies’ about Meghna Markle.

Opinion columnist Zeynep Tufekci issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for The New York Times.

She began the piece by saying, “Any close follower of the British media should not have been surprised that after Prince Harry fell in love with Meghan Markle, the biracial American actress, years of vitriolic, even racist coverage followed.”

“Whipping hatred and spreading lies — including on issues far more consequential than a royal romance — is a specialty of Britain’s atrocious but politically influential tabloids.”

Later on into the piece, she also said, “People like me, uninterested in celebrities, shouldn’t dismiss the brouhaha around Harry’s memoir as mere celebrity tittle-tattle.”

“He has made credible, even documented claims that his own family refused to stand up against their ugly, sustained attacks against Meghan.”

“In other words, it appears that Britain’s most revered institution, funded by tens of millions in taxpayer funds annually, plays ball with one of its most revolting institutions.”

“At the very least, it seems clear by now where some senior members of the royal family position themselves in all this.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’

David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’
Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'

Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'
Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix

Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix
Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game video

Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game
King Charles summons Prince Harry for intimate birthday dinner in London

King Charles summons Prince Harry for intimate birthday dinner in London
Ben Affleck looks worn out as he steps out amid Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner feud video

Ben Affleck looks worn out as he steps out amid Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner feud
Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox

Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla
Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption video

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption
Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram

Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram
Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision

Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision