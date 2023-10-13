King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle

File Footage

King Charles is currently standing accused of trying to ‘whip hatred and spread lies’ about Meghna Markle.



Opinion columnist Zeynep Tufekci issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for The New York Times.

She began the piece by saying, “Any close follower of the British media should not have been surprised that after Prince Harry fell in love with Meghan Markle, the biracial American actress, years of vitriolic, even racist coverage followed.”

“Whipping hatred and spreading lies — including on issues far more consequential than a royal romance — is a specialty of Britain’s atrocious but politically influential tabloids.”

Later on into the piece, she also said, “People like me, uninterested in celebrities, shouldn’t dismiss the brouhaha around Harry’s memoir as mere celebrity tittle-tattle.”

“He has made credible, even documented claims that his own family refused to stand up against their ugly, sustained attacks against Meghan.”

“In other words, it appears that Britain’s most revered institution, funded by tens of millions in taxpayer funds annually, plays ball with one of its most revolting institutions.”

“At the very least, it seems clear by now where some senior members of the royal family position themselves in all this.”