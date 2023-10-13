 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

David Beckhams documentary director was surprised by revelations from legends life
David Beckham's documentary director was surprised by revelations from legend's life 

David Beckham left his documentary director Fisher Stevens baffled with revelations from his life, with Fisher saying the soccer legend’s life was ‘nuts.’

Speaking with People magazine, Fisher said that Beckham was candid and ‘ready’ to tell his story.

"He wasn't what I expected at all," the director said. "He was so open. He's like, 'I'm ready. I want to tell my story before someone else does.'

“And then I started doing research, and I was like, ‘Jesus, this guy's life is nuts. Nuts.’ I had no idea," he exclaimed.

Beckham himself recently opened up on the process of making the documentary, which took ‘several years’ to make. "It was a series that took me a while to come to terms with filming and talking about my life,” he said as per People magazine.

He also discussed why he didn’t do the documentary before, saying, "And ten years ago, when I retired from playing soccer, people asked me to do it. And I wasn't really ready to look back and talk about my career and my life."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle video

King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'

Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'
Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix

Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix
Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game video

Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game
King Charles summons Prince Harry for intimate birthday dinner in London

King Charles summons Prince Harry for intimate birthday dinner in London
Ben Affleck looks worn out as he steps out amid Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner feud video

Ben Affleck looks worn out as he steps out amid Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner feud
Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox

Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla
Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption video

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption
Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram

Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram
Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision

Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision