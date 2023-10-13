David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’

David Beckham's documentary director was surprised by revelations from legend's life

David Beckham left his documentary director Fisher Stevens baffled with revelations from his life, with Fisher saying the soccer legend’s life was ‘nuts.’

Speaking with People magazine, Fisher said that Beckham was candid and ‘ready’ to tell his story.

"He wasn't what I expected at all," the director said. "He was so open. He's like, 'I'm ready. I want to tell my story before someone else does.'

“And then I started doing research, and I was like, ‘Jesus, this guy's life is nuts. Nuts.’ I had no idea," he exclaimed.

Beckham himself recently opened up on the process of making the documentary, which took ‘several years’ to make. "It was a series that took me a while to come to terms with filming and talking about my life,” he said as per People magazine.

He also discussed why he didn’t do the documentary before, saying, "And ten years ago, when I retired from playing soccer, people asked me to do it. And I wasn't really ready to look back and talk about my career and my life."