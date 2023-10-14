 
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance takes 'exciting turn' this weekend

Taylor Swift and Tavis Kelce are dropping hints that their alleged relationship is getting stronger than ever as the pair has reportedly now planned to spend their weekend together. 

They both secured massive wins as Taylor's Eras Tour concert movie, now playing in theatres, has a successful world premiere. The NFL star's team, Kansas City Chiefs, secured their win on Thursday night.

Both the stars have time off because the pop sensation has no scheduled shows, so she won't be taking the stage before November 9 in Argentina, and the sports star also has a free weekend. However, it remains unclear if the alleged love birds will stay in Kansas City or will jet off to somewhere else for their weekend.

According to TMZ, Taylor showed up at Travis's NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, the third one in a month, and she was seen cheering her new love interest while sitting beside his mom, Donna Kelce.

Taylor reportedly gifted one of her iconic friendship bracelets to Donna.

Taylor and Travis have been the talk of the town for weeks, in addition to the songstress showing up for Kansas City Chiefs tight-ends NFL matches, they have been spotted getting cosy together at a local bar, with Taylor's arm wrapped around Travis's neck. 

