Saturday, October 14, 2023
Aaron Carter's final resting place adorned with gravestone portrait

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Aaron Carter, the American singer who was found dead in his home last November (2022), has now gotten his final resting place adorned with a gravestone portrait.

The picture shared by Aaron's twin sister, Angel, showed the gravestone having a picture of the late singer carved on it, along with words, "In Loving Memory AARON CARTER 1987-2022) Beloved brother, son, friend, and father of Prince Carter."

Angel invited his fans to visit his grave as she wrote in the caption of the post, "Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life."

She added, "I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down."

The fans of the late singer quickly took to the comment section and paid homage to him. One of his fans wrote, "Gone but not forgotten legend." Another expressed, "So beautiful. Love you, Aaron. I know he's smiling from heaven."

According to TMZ, the singer was found dead last November (2022) in his home and the official cause of death was reported to be drowning as a result of being under the influence. 

