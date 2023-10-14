Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman, famously known for his iconic character of Wolverine, celebrated his 55th birthday with close friends and family on October 12, 2023. The actor was also joined by his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness at The Polo Club in New York City.



According to Fox News Digital, Hugh's representative said, "The Wolverine star and his estranged wife, Furness, had a great dinner together."

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture featuring himself enjoying his birthday dinner as he smiled for the camera with a glass filled with a cold drink in his hand. He captioned the post, "Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos, and experiencing all the feels."

The estranged couple announced their split in September via a joint statement that read, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."



Hugh's outing with estranged wife comes after Daily Mail reported that the actor is still mourning the end of his 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness and has no plans to dive straight back into dating.