Kanye West's Italy gig to go ahead despite protests from war veterans

Kanye West, the acclaimed rapper, has been a controversial figure due to his unusual statements praising Hitler and remarks regarding Jews.

The singer has a sold-out gig scheduled for next week in Italy and despite protests by war veterans against Kanye for his remarks praising Adolf Hitler, it has been reported that the gig will go ahead just as planned.

According to the Daily Mail, an out-of-town open-air arena is being prepared by stagehands near Reggio Emilio for Kanye's concert.

Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, was also speculated to have made an appearance at the venue on Thursday as a private jet was seen landing at the nearby airstrip, and a car with black windows was spotted heading to the venue.

Earlier, it was said that no official permission had been secured for the concert, but now the Daily Mail, exclusively confirmed that a request has been made to go ahead with the gig next Friday.

Reggio Emilia representative Maria Rita Cocciufa revealed that a gathering of more than 100,000 people is expected for Ye's show.

She also confirmed that the application had been received, seeking permission to go ahead with the show.

Regarding the controversy, Maria said, "It's not my job to get involved in any controversy regarding this artist – my job is to ensure the event is held safely and securely."