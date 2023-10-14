Prince William making Meghan Markle ditch her engagement ring

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' ditching Diana's ring to avoid another war with Royal family

Meghan Markle is avoiding another war with the Royal family, especially Prince William, by ditching her engagement ring, legacy of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.



Discussing the reasons behind the missing ring, which was nowhere to be seen at Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s latest appearance in New York, an expert said it is a “deliberate move.”

Noting how Prince William is worried of her mother’s diamonds, Laura Taylor, an engagement ring specialist said Meghan is keeping her ring hidden in fear that it might get stolen.

Speaking with GB News, she said, “Prince William's concern over the diamonds from his mother's collection, featured in Meghan's engagement ring, is understandable.”

"However, this isn’t the first time Meghan has been seen without her engagement ring, and each time previously the ring has reappeared with Diana’s jewels still intact.

The expert alluded that Prince William's wrath in case Meghan loses the ring may be playing a major role in her keeping the ring away from the public.

“Prince William’s worry over Diana’s diamonds may be playing a role in Meghan’s decision to not wear the ring,” the expert made a major claim.

Laura shared that Meghan does not want her and Prince Harry’s relations with the Royal family to suffer and hence, she is doing everything to not give them another reason for a feud.

She said, "Meghan may be keeping the ring safe to avoid losing Diana’s diamonds, knowing that if they were misplaced it would put an even bigger strain on the relationship between the two families.”

“Considering the intense public focus on the ring lately, I believe that the absence of her engagement ring is now a deliberate choice.”