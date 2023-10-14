King Charles has no plan to visit landmark where his mother learned she was queen

King Charles will travel to Kenya later this month for a state visit in a trip that is full of symbolism.



But the monarch is also facing calls to apologize for colonial-era atrocities in East African country.

Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, learned that she had become U.K. monarch while visiting a game preserve in the East African nation in 1952.

According to express.co.uk, when the King "there is no room in the itinerary for a trip to Treetops Lodge, where the King’s late mother famously “went up a tree a Princess and came down a Queen”.



The report said that palace officials planning the visit decided to focus on the capital Nairobi, and second city Mombasa.



The state visit from Oct. 31-Nov. 3 will be Charles’ first to a Commonwealth nation since he succeeded his mother last year, underscoring the king’s commitment to an organization that has been central to Britain’s global power and prestige since World War II.

Charles will be greeted by Kenyan President William Ruto when he arrives in the capital, Nairobi. The king plans to visit Nairobi National Park and meet with environmental activist Wanjira Mathai, the daughter of late Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai, as he underscores his commitment to environmental protection.

Charles will also acknowledge the “painful aspects” of his nation’s shared history with Kenya, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence from the U.K. this year.