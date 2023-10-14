Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift on their way to becoming ‘close’ pals

Brittany Mahomes is 'thrilled' about new friendship with Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have been spending a lot of time together and are on their way to becoming close pals.

The two friends have now been to three of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s NFL games together. They were seen cheering their men on and even hugging each other in animated reactions to the game.

Brittany is reportedly “thrilled” to be bonding with the Grammy winner, per a source who talked to Us Weekly.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” said the source after the new pals were seen bonding during the latest Chiefs match at Arrowhead Stadium.

The source revealed that the two have already “hung out a couple of times” adding that they “have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

“Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Taylor and Brittany’s budding friendship is also fast-tracked by their partners’ close friendship outside their team.

“The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better,” the source said. “[Brittany and Taylor] are having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Taylor was first hanging out with Brittany when she had a star-studded dinner with her pals Sophie Turner and Blake Lively.