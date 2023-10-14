 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
‘Ferrari’ star Adam Driver calls single seater Ferrari cars ‘moving coffins’

Ferrari lead Adam Driver recently recalled the experience of driving the single seater Ferrari for his upcoming biopic based on Enzo Ferrari’s journey of starting the luxury car company.

To prepare the cast of Ferrari, director Michael Mann got them to test drive contemporary Ferraris, but for a particular scene, Driver had to drive the “open-wheel single seater.”

The actor expressed his thoughts on the experience during a talk with Variety at the North American premiere of Ferrari, which was held at the New York Film Festival on Friday.

Recalling the experience of driving the single seater, Driver said, “It teleports you back to the time and you realize if you turn left or right the wrong way, then you’re dead.”

“There’s at least seatbelts in the newer cars,” he added.

He then compared the old single seaters with the contemporary Ferraris, saying, “And you can really feel how dangerous they are obviously, versus a contemporary Ferrari. The goal was to get thrown from the car because that was considered more safe than to be locked in this moving coffin.”

Pitching in, director Mann added, “The idea was you’d rather be thrown from the car than dragged by the car, so that’s why they didn’t wear seatbelts.”

Ferrari will bow in theaters on Christmas.

