Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023


file footage

The first poster for Squid Game: The Challenge has been released along with the release date by Netflix.

The one of its kind reality show will debut on Netflix on November 22. The show is inspired by the hit survival show Squid Game, and pits 456 contestants against each other for prize money of $4.56 million, which is the greatest prize money ever in a reality show.

The reality show will feature the contestants besting each other in games same as the ones shown in Squid Game and some new games as well.

“456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and timely betrayals to follow,” reads the official logline of the thrilling show.

Squid Game: The Challenge faced controversy during its filming in the U.K. Studio Lamber faced backlash after reports emerged that said contestants needed medical assistance due to cold and fatigue symptoms. As per Variety, these contestants were not paid for their participation in the show. 

Netflix’s Squid Game debuted in September 2021 and had a chart-shattering success rate, with 1.65 billion view hours on the streaming platform in it’s first month. Netflix immediately renewed the hit show for a second season.

