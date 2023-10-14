Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France?

Prince William and Prince George arrived at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille to watch the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Wales and Argentina.

Kate Middleton is due to watch England play Fiji on Sunday. Prince George's appearance with his dad left royal fans wondering whether Kate Middleton would bring Princess Charlotte to the match on Sunday.



On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, will separately attend quarterfinal matches of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in Marseille in the coming days.

Kate and William share a lighthearted rugby rivalry. Prince William is the longstanding Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union while Princess Kate is the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, which govern the game in England.



Queen Elizabeth tapped her for the roles in February 2022, redistributing positions previously held by Prince Harry following his step back from his working royal role with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.











