 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena

Madonna's highly anticipated Celebration Tour has kicked off after a hiatus of months. The songstress returned to and rocked the stage at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.

Madonna's long-awaited Celebration tour will feature her top hit songs from her illustrious career spanning over four decades.

According to the Mirror, the very first show of the Queen of Pop's tour not only treated fans with hit tracks such as Vogue or Hung Up, but they were also captivated by Madonna's iconic dance moves.

The songstress has not yet unveiled the set list of her tour but in an interview with BBC, the hitmaker's manager Stuart Price stated, "A greatest hit doesn’t have to be a song. It can be a wardrobe, it can be a video or a statement." 

As per the publication, Madonna's return to the stage was adorned with visuals, crucifixes, and astonishing clips, a treat for her fans.

The sold-out Celebration Tour of Madonna faced a months-long hiatus due to the songstress's sudden illness. She was found unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital where she stayed in the intensive care unit (ICU) for several days in June 2023.

She was forced to reschedule the tour. Madonna's first statement after hospitalization showed her intent not to disappoint her fans, she said, "My first thought when I woke up in hospital was about my children and my second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

After returning to the stage for her first show tonight, Madonna made sure to engage the audience with an emotional speech and also paid tribute to the iconic singers whom the music world has lost over time, including Sinead O'Connor, Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, and more.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in video

Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in
Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?

Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?
Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift: report

Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift: report
Meghan Markle tearfully said 'seven-word' sentence before flight to 'home' Canada

Meghan Markle tearfully said 'seven-word' sentence before flight to 'home' Canada
Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91

Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91
Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?

Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?
Captain America actor Chris Evans officially confirms marriage

Captain America actor Chris Evans officially confirms marriage
Megan Thee Stallion declares independence from 1501 record label

Megan Thee Stallion declares independence from 1501 record label
Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday

Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday
Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez
Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles