Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena

Madonna's highly anticipated Celebration Tour has kicked off after a hiatus of months. The songstress returned to and rocked the stage at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.



Madonna's long-awaited Celebration tour will feature her top hit songs from her illustrious career spanning over four decades.

According to the Mirror, the very first show of the Queen of Pop's tour not only treated fans with hit tracks such as Vogue or Hung Up, but they were also captivated by Madonna's iconic dance moves.

The songstress has not yet unveiled the set list of her tour but in an interview with BBC, the hitmaker's manager Stuart Price stated, "A greatest hit doesn’t have to be a song. It can be a wardrobe, it can be a video or a statement."

As per the publication, Madonna's return to the stage was adorned with visuals, crucifixes, and astonishing clips, a treat for her fans.

The sold-out Celebration Tour of Madonna faced a months-long hiatus due to the songstress's sudden illness. She was found unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital where she stayed in the intensive care unit (ICU) for several days in June 2023.

She was forced to reschedule the tour. Madonna's first statement after hospitalization showed her intent not to disappoint her fans, she said, "My first thought when I woke up in hospital was about my children and my second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

After returning to the stage for her first show tonight, Madonna made sure to engage the audience with an emotional speech and also paid tribute to the iconic singers whom the music world has lost over time, including Sinead O'Connor, Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, and more.