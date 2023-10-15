Kelly Clarkson opens up on giving 'Piece by Piece' a divorce makeover

Kelly Clarkson's hit song Piece By Piece has been a fan favorite for years, but the recent transformation of the song has taken it to new emotional depths.

The Grammy-winning artist recently opened up about her decision to rewrite the lyrics, giving the song a "divorce makeover" to help her perform it without reliving the heartbreak of her past.

In a candid interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson explained her motivation behind the lyrical changes. She confessed, "Look, I was finding a hard time singing, like, I was like, 'I don't know if I want to really sing about that? I was at a very different place when I wrote it."

The song, originally inspired by her tumultuous childhood and her father's abandonment, no longer resonated with her. Kelly Clarkson decided to update the lyrics to reflect her newfound strength and independence.

In an emotional live performance in Las Vegas, she swapped "he" for "I," turning the song into a powerful self-affirmation. Fans have affectionately dubbed this version the "healing version."

The singer shared that the decision to rewrite the lyrics was made just an hour before taking the stage in Vegas. The emotional journey of this transformation gave her clarity and helped her navigate the pressure of revisiting her painful past.

As Clarkson introduced her recent studio album, Chemistry, she emphasized that it wasn't solely a "divorce album" but a reflection of the ups and downs of relationships, including the good and the bad. The album's title, Chemistry, represents both the positive and negative aspects of relationships, a theme that resonates deeply with her personal experiences.