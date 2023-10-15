Netflix to treat K drama lovers with 'My Demon' in November: Release date, cast, and more

Are you a K-drama enthusiast eagerly awaiting the next binge-worthy series to hit Netflix? Well, you're in luck because a delightful new romantic comedy K-drama is on its way. 'My Demon' is set to grace our screens at the end of November 2023.



Here's everything you need to know about this exciting K-drama, including its release date, cast, and more.

1. Release Date:

Mark your calendars because the first episode of 'My Demon' will make its grand entrance on Netflix on Friday, November 24th, 2023. While we're still uncertain about the total number of episodes, what we do know is that you won't have to wait too long between episodes. New installments will drop twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays, ensuring that your K-drama fix is well-served.

2. The Plot:

Here's a sneak peek into the tantalizing plot of 'My Demon,' brought to you courtesy of Soompi:

"About chaebol heiress Do Do Hee, who is everyone's enemy, and the demon Jung Koo Won, who loses his powers one day, as they end up living together. Jung Koo Won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with Do Do Hee to recover them, and romance begins to bloom in this process."

With a setup like this, it sounds like 'My Demon' promises a delightful mix of humor, romance, and the supernatural. The clash between Do Do Hee and Jung Koo Won, followed by their unlikely partnership, is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. The Cast:

The cast of 'My Demon' is nothing short of spectacular, featuring some well-known and beloved K-drama stars:

Kim Yoo Jung plays the lead role of Do Do Hee. This marks her Netflix series debut, following previous appearances in Netflix movies such as '20th Century Girl' and 'The 8th Night.'

Song Kang takes on the lead role of Jung Joo, a name familiar to Netflix subscribers. He's graced the screen in numerous Originals such as 'Sweet Home,' 'Nevertheless,' 'Forecasting Love and Weather,' and 'Navillera.'

Lee Sang Yi assumes the third lead role, although the character's name is yet to be revealed. Lee Sang Yi is no stranger to Netflix viewers, having previously appeared in dramas like 'Crash Course in Romance,' 'Bloodhounds,' and 'When the Camellia Blooms.'

Joining the ensemble, Lee Yoon Ji plays the role of Noh Soo An, providing additional depth to the storyline.

With such a talented cast and an intriguing plot, 'My Demon' promises to be a must-watch for K-drama lovers. Keep an eye out for this series as it lands on Netflix, and get ready to be enchanted by a unique blend of romance and the supernatural.